BJP Chief Nadda Praises PM Modi's '9 Mins' Covid Appeal, Urges BJP Cadre To Light Candles

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda called upon the nation's citizens to fight the war against coronavirus together and asked them to follow PM Modi's message and light 'diyas' and torchlights on March 5 at 9 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

JP Nadda praised PM Modi

In a tweet on Friday morning, Nadda stated that under PM Modi's leadership, the country has fought the virus bravely and in order to continue the fight and stand in solidarity, he urged all BJP workers to head to the window and balcony at the above-mentioned date and time in order to "defeat the darkness" of corona crisis.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में जिस प्रकार सभी देशवासियों ने एकजुट होकर कोरोना के खिलाफ इस जंग को लड़ा है, वो सराहनीय है।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने 5 अप्रैल रात 9 बजे घर की लाइटें बंद कर, बालकनी में 9 मिनट के लिए मोमबत्ती, दीया या टॉर्च जलाने का आह्वान किया है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 3, 2020

PM Modi said, "On the 5th of April, on Sunday, I want 9 minutes from all you, at 9 pm. Listen carefully, on the 5thof April, at 9 PM, turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in your balconies, and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes.I repeat, light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights, for 9 minutes at 9 PM on the 5thof of April."

मैं सभी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करता हूं इस संदेश को जन-जन तक पहुंचाएं तथा आगामी 5 अप्रैल रात्रि 9:00 बजे हम अपने घर के दरवाजों अथवा बालकनी में निकलकर टॉर्च, दिया या मोबाइल की लाइट को जलाकर इस कोरोना संकट के अंधकार को पराजित करने वाले हमारे एकजुट विश्वास के प्रकाश को फैलाएं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 3, 2020

"At that time, if you have turned off all the lights of your homes, and each one of us in all directions has lit a diya; we will experience the superpower of light, clearly illuminating the common purpose we are all fighting for. In that light, in that luster, in that radiance, let us resolve in our minds that we are not alone, that no one is alone!130 crore Indians are committed, through a common resolve!"