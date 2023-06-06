BJP Protests In Karnataka As Cong Govt Hikes Power Price, May Scrap Anti-cow Slaughter Law

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government’s decision on Monday (June 5, 2023) to hike the electricity price in the state has led to protests by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The decision of the state to increase the power price after announcing 200 units of free electricity has given the BJP a potent issue to target the recently elected government.

A day after the power price hike was announced, hundreds of protestors along with BJP leaders demonstrated against the Congress government's new move on Tuesday.

The price of power tariff has been increased by Rs 2.89 per unit, which will be effective from June. Following the hike, the people of Karnataka will now be required to pay for the entire bill if they consume more than 200 units of electricity.

During the protest against the power hike, BJP leaders and workers also displayed placards and raised slogans against the proposal to scrap the anti-cow slaughter law. Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh had on June 3 indicated that the anti-cow slaughter law would be withdrawn from the state.

Protests erupt in Karnataka

Irked BJP cadres also performed Gau Puja at the protest site to send a message to the Siddaramaiah government to stay away from the anti-cow slaughter law. Venkatesh had stated that if buffaloes can be slaughtered, then why should cows be granted an exception? Citing the problems faced by the farmers, Venkatesh said that a large number of farmers have been facing a tough time handling aged cattle and disposing of the dead.

#LIVE | Anti-cow slaughter bill and hike in electricity price become the main issue for BJP in the state of Karnataka as they take to the street and stage massive protest against the state government.#BJP #Siddaramaiah #DKShivakumar https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/rfW1RitCsf — Republic (@republic) June 6, 2023

Venkatesh went on to question the decision of the previous BJP government, saying, "If one can slaughter buffaloes and bulls, then what is wrong with slaughtering cows?"

“We have not decided yet. The previous BJP government had brought in a bill, in that they have allowed slaughter of buffaloes and male buffaloes, but have said cow slaughter should not be done. We will discuss it and decide,” said Venkatesh, adding that the government will discuss and take a decision in this regard.