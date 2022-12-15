BJP Protests Outside Bihar Assembly Over Chapra's Hooch Tragedy As Death Toll Rises To 39

A day after the Bihar Assembly witnessed an uproar over the hooch tragedy in Chapra town in the state's Saran district, the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday staged a protest against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government over its failure to impose a ban on liquor in the state.

Protesting outside the Bihar Assembly, the saffron party leaders accused the state government of crushing the voice of the Opposition over the tragedy that claimed the lives of at least 39 people. The opposition party leaders alleged that the Bihar government purposely turned off the cameras and mikes present in the Assembly.

The development came after Bihar Assembly witnessed a ruckus on Wednesday with the Opposition BJP accusing the "Mahagathbandhan" government of failing to impose a ban on the consumption of liquor in the state.

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar enters the State Assembly in Patna through a gathering of BJP MLAs who are protesting against the State Govt over the Chapra hooch tragedy.



The death toll currently stands at 39.

While Bihar is witnessing a political tussle over the hooch tragedy, the death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar's Chapra has gone up to 39. However, the death toll is expected to rise.

'If someone consumes liquor, they will die: Bihar CM

After facing massive criticism from the Opposition over his alleged failed excise policy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that if "someone will consume spurious liquor, they will die". Defending the liquor ban in Bihar, he said that the state's prohibition policy has benefitted several people and a large number of people have given up drinking alcohol due to the measures taken by the state government.

"The liquor ban has benefitted several people. A large number of people have given up alcohol. This is good. Several people have happily accepted this. But there are some troublemakers. I have told officers to identify the actual troublemakers and nab them," Kumar said.

"I have told officers that they shouldn't capture the poor. People manufacturing liquor and carrying on liquor trade should be caught," Kumar said, adding, "I am ready to give Rs 1 lakh each to people to start their own work. We'll raise the amount if needed, but nobody should get involved in the liquor business."