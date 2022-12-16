BJP Protests Outside Pak Embassy Over Pak FM's Remark On PM Modi; Pans 'Terror Incubators'

Following Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's derogatory comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers on Friday staged a protest outside Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi. The development came after Bhutto resorted to personal attacks on PM Modi.

Holding a protest against Bilawal Bhutto's remarks, hundreds of BJP workers were seen holding placards and raising anti-Pakistan slogans outside Pakistan High Commission in Chanakya Puri. BJP youth wing chief Tejasvi Surya was also present in the protest and took a strong objection to the comment made about the Prime Minister of India.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya said, "Bilawal Bhutto is a politically insignificant External Affairs Minister of a failed state called Pakistan, which is the net exporter of terrorism to the world. To stay relevant in his domestic politics and to capture some international headlines at the international level, this insignificant political person has resorted to making derogatory remarks against the Indian Prime Minister."

"His statement clearly reveals that India's fight against terrorism at the global level has clearly hurt Pakistan," he said, adding, "The statement was the frustrated outburst of an insignificant Pakistani politician."

BJP slams Bilawal Bhutto

Speaking on the matter, Union minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said, "Mr Bhutto should first start recounting the acts of terrorism in his own country where the agencies and his own ancestry have created terrorism. This is the desperation of Mr Bhutto which is making him speak the language he is using."

"If a Foreign Minister of a country is making such a statement, it doesn't hold him well. This is the country that was included in the grey list of FATF several times. The country he represents is incubating terrorism," she added.

Hitting out Bilawal Bhutto, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur told Republic TV, "This is a shameful statement coming from a Foreign Minister, especially who belongs to a country which is considered a den for terrorism. I think, they are trying to divert the attention from Vijay Diwas."

Bilawal Bhutto's derogatory attack on PM Modi

Responding to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar’s sharp swipe at Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto made a highly objectionable and derogatory remark against PM Modi. "I want to tell India that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India," Bhutto said.

Bhutto's remark came after Jaishankar reminded the world how Pakistan had hosted 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden and is sponsoring terror activities in India including the 2001 attack on the Indian parliament.