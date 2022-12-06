BJP Questions AAP After Court's Order On Targeted Killings In 'sponsored' 2020 Delhi Riots

The BJP is cornering the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Delhi riots, which broke out on February 23, 2020 killing 53 people and injuring around 600. BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the riots were 'sponsored' and was the 'worst use of votebank politics'.

"It has been proven once again that the riots in Delhi did not happen by chance but was the worst use of votebank. It was not spontaneous but sponsored, not organic but organised and the mastermind behind this was Tahir Hussain (former AAP councillor)," Poonawalla told Republic. His statements follow a Delhi court order which directed the framing of charges against Hussain and others for stone pelting as part of a conspiracy against Hindus.

"There was a clear-cut objective that Hindus must be targeted. A complete ecosystem came alive for the protection of Tahir Hussain and the members of the AAP, especially Amanatullah Khan, on the directions of Arvind Kejriwal said that Tahir Hussain is being harassed because he is a Muslim," Poonawalla said.

He also demanded that the AAP must publicly apologise saying that they always stood beside the rioters. "In fact a complete lobby, which in the name of Islambophobia portrayed the riots especially on an international level, today that ecosystem should also apologise because their misrepresentation has completely collapsed," the spokesperson added. The saffron party's Manjinder Singh Sirsa also lashed out against AAP and accused Arvind Kejriwal of carrying out the 'worst kind of appeasement politics' by supporting anti-India elements and terrorists.

Court observes targeted killings of Hindus

"All accused, including former councillor Tahir Hussain, Riyasat Ali, Gulfam, Shah Alam, Rashid Saifi, Arshad Qayyum, Liyakat Ali, Mohd Shadab, and other unknown persons, were involved in targeting Hindus and their properties," a Delhi court observed on Saturday. The court further said that the accused "indulged in targeting Hindus and their such acts were apparently prejudicial to the existing harmony between Muslims and Hindus. They did disturb the public tranquility through their actions."

The ruling was pertaining to the stone pelting incident that took place in 2020 on the police team by a mob outside the residence of Hussain, following which the officers were forced to take certain steps to save their lives.