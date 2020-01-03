BJP Questions Sena's Silence On Cong's Savarkar Remark, Says 'people Will Not Tolerate'

As Shiv Sena takes a soft stand on ally Congress for its literature portraying freedom fighter Veer Savarkar in a bad light and calling him homosexual, BJP leader Ashish Shelar has condemned the Congress and called Sena’s mute stand as unfortunate. “It is unfortunate, and when Shiv Sena wrote about the new alliance formation in the government, they made a statement that we are committed to ‘Maharashtra Dharma’. When I mean Maharashtra Dharma, it means the icons of the nation, the freedom fighters of the nation who come from Maharashtra need to be protected and be shown in a proper light. But today, what I see is that Congress’s booklet shows Savarkar Ji in a very condemnable language and still Shiv Sena is not reacting to it, itself shows that Shiv Sena is not doing ‘Maharashtra Dharma’, they are doing ‘Maharashtra Droha’. People of Maharashtra will not tolerate the same”.

READ | "Will He Break Alliance & Resign?" Uma Bharti Dares CM Uddhav As Cong Targets Savarkar

The BJP leader in a tweet has questioned Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray if he will ban the booklet that portrays Savarkar in a bad light.

Will Hon. CM take immediate action 2 ban the insulting Cong party booklet on Swatantraveer Savarkar ji ? We will not tolerate this assault by Con(g) on the legacy of our nation's patriots ! #IamSavarkar https://t.co/4s10FLAJa3 — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) January 3, 2020

READ | BJP Dares Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena To Break Silence On Cong's Savarkar Remarks

About the controversial booklet by Congress

A controversy broke out on Thursday when a booklet being distributed in Bhopal at the national training camp of Seva Dal made several derogatory claims against Veer Savarkar. The booklet titled ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar?’ contains many controversial sections such as allegations over his connection with the British and his role in the partition of the country. The Seva Dal is the grassroot organization of the Congress party. It cited a mention from the book ‘Freedom at Midnight’ by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre and quoted page 423 of the aforesaid book which puts forth that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his “political guru” Savarkar before the former turned celibate.

READ | 'Now A Jinnah Bhakt?': Narasimha Rao Questions Uddhav's Silence On Cong's Savarkar Remarks

BJP questions Shiv Sena

BJP has dared its former ally, Shiv Sena, to speak on the issue. Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Union railway minister Piyush Goyal has asked a series of questions to the Shiv Sena, now an alliance partner to the Congress. Launching a scathing attack, Naqvi said that Sena's new ally Congress has only known one family, but why is Sena silent today.

READ | Savarkar's Grandson Rubbishes Congress Booklet, Dares Uddhav To Act Against Rahul Gandhi

BJP now turns focus on CM Uddhav's 'Marathi pride', tells him to ban Cong's Savarkar book