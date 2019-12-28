Poonia Slams Raj CM For Shocking Comments On Infant Deaths, Says 'busy Doing Flag Marches'

After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made a shocking remark on December 28, about the death of 10 children in Kota, Rajasthan, BJP's Rajasthan State President Satish Poonia expressed his sadness over the incident and opined the Chief Minister of the State should do some work on ground to make sure incidents like this does not repeat itself.

While addressing a press conference over the matter, Poonia slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for carrying out flag marches instead of working on investigating the deaths of the children in a Kota hospital.

Poonia said, " The incident is very condemnable. The Chief Minister claims big about the work that is done by his party, but these days he is busy carrying out flag marches. He has been in Delhi more than what he has been in Rajasthan."

Adding further to his statement the state BJP chief said, " A Chief Minister who is always busy attending to the Delhi Darbar, had just sent an officer to take note of the whole matter, instead of personally looking over the incident. "

During the press conference, Poonia also appealed Rajasthan's governor Kalraj Mishra to interfere into this sensitive matter and direct the government to take some actions over it.

Satish said, " I appeal to the governor to interfere in this sensitive matter and order the government to take strong action. I would also like to appeal to the state's Chief Minister to not just comment over the matter but to also take some steps to improve the ground condition of the hospital."

BJP delegation visits Kota Hospital

A BJP delegation headed by state Chief Satish Poonia visited the Kota hospital where 10 children have died in the last 48 hours.

Rajasthan: BJP delegation, today, visited the hospital in Kota where 10 newborns died in 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/DKmcYEJ71N — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

What is the incident?

J.K. Lon Hospital authorities revealed that five boys and five girls - aged between one day and one year had died in two days on December 23-24. Reports state that at least 77 children have died in the hospital within this month. The hospital has constituted a three-member committee to probe into the incident.

Doctors have reportedly stated that most infants and children referred to the hospital are terminal conditions and hence the hospital usually witnesses three infant deaths per day. Commenting on this particular incident, the hospital superintendent Dr HL Meena has stated that the number is 'high, but usual', as per reports.

