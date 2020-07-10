BJP Reacts To DMK's Sethu Samudram Project Request, Says 'Party Has Ulterior Motive'

The principal opposition party of DMK invoked the Sethu samudram project discourse again after 12 years. DMK Lok Sabha MP and the Party's Parliamentary Committee Leader TR Baalu on Friday wrote to PM Modi to pursue the 'Sethu samudram project', considering the greater strategic and security importance at this crucial time.

Baalu mentioned that Sri Lanka has moved closer to China, and while China have invested millions of thousand dollars in the Sri Lankan infrastructure development, including projects like express highways, ports, etc., Sri Lanka could probably turn into another Nepal very soon, based on their current understanding with China, which could be dangerous to India in security and diplomatic ways.

The Lok Sabha MP also mentioned certain elements misled the Judiciary by invoking irrelevant religious beliefs and succeeded in their mission to stop the project. Therefore, the Former Shipping Minister asked the Centre to consider in initiating the Sethu samudram project, for which the feasibility report was already approved by the NDA government when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.

Saying that it's the need of the hour, not only for economic benefits but also from a strategic and security point of view, TR Baalu asked the Prime Minister to remove the confusion and controversy surrounding the Sethu samudram project and ensure its completion, so that the people of Tamil Nadu will remember it forever.

Responding to the letter, BJP senior leader and spokesperson Narayana Thirupathi said, "DMK should understand that the project was stopped by the top court and not by the government. How can someone mislead the top court in this as Mr Baalu's claim? DMK is now doing this with some ulterior motive and confusing people. However, we will try to complete this project without touching the Adam's bridge."

The ruling AIADMK however, has not reacted to the matter yet. The AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, who initially supported the project, changed her stand in 2014 and called it a 'useless project'. "The project will in no way benefit Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, it would affect the livelihood of the fishermen, make them helpless, affect the ecology, and destroy marine resources," said the former Chief Minister during an election campaign in 2014.

SEthu samudram project has always been a controversial topic since it carries the belief and religious sentiments. Hence, the left and Dravidian parties stand for the project, while the right-wing nationalist parties oppose the project whenever the topic arises.