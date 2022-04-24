'BJP Ready To Fight': Fadnavis Sends Strong Message To Uddhav Govt Over Attack On Somaiya

Maharashtra's former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Maharashtra government for the law and order situation in the state and said that the BJP is not afraid of the autocratic government in the state.

Speaking to the reporters on the alleged Kirit Somaiya attack, Devendra Fadnavis criticised the Mumbai Police and said, "The most shameful phase in the history of Mumbai Police is going on."

On the failure of Mumbai Police to provide security to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Fadnavis said, "It seems Mumbai police have forgotten their duty and are just following orders from the Maharashtra government in pressure. We had never seen this in Mumbai."

"Kirit Somaiya who is Z protective officially informed the police station that he will be coming. And when he came to the police station, he informed the police that there are 70-80 people outside the station and these people are planning to attack him," Devendra Fadnavis told reporters.

He further slammed the police and said, "Police handed him to the Gundas (attackers). In front of the police, he was attacked. In front of the police, there was an attempt to take his life."

"If a Z-level protected person is not protected in Maharashtra, then how can the government will protect a common man?", Devendra Fadnavis told reporters.

'We are ready to fight': Fadnavis

While speaking to the reporters on Sunday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that BJP is not afraid of the autocratic government led by Uddhav Thackeray in the state. Referring to the attacks on the BJP leaders in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, "We are ready to fight and we are ready to give them answers."

Fadnavis also announced that a party delegation will meet the Union Home Secretary in Delhi and will request actions against the police officers.

"We will request the Union Home Secretary that those police officers who failed in identifying their duty, should be punished," he told reporters.

'Maharashtra govt is scared of one woman'

Devendra Fadnavis speaking about the arrest of MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana over the Hanuman Chalisa row took a jibe at the Uddhav Thackeray led-government in Maharashtra and asked, "If the Hanuman Chalisa cannot be read in Maharashtra, then where will it be read? Pakistan?"

Referring to the gathering of Shiv Sainiks outside the residence of Navneet Rana, Fadnavis said that the Maharashtra government is scared of Navneet Rana. "Maharashtra Government is so scared of one woman that they have to gather people to attack her, " he said.