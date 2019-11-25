BJP Refutes Rumours Of Clean Chit To Ajit Pawar, Says 'Govt Has Not Closed Any Such File'

Reacting to the reports of relief being granted to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday, BJP leader and Union Minister Raosaheb Danve stated that the government had not taken any such decision. He mentioned that the CM Devendra Fadnavis had visited the Mantralaya and signed a cheque for the relief of the farmers. Danve added that it was not right to comment on cases that were sub-judice in nature.

Partial relief for Ajit Pawar

Earlier, in the day, there was minor relief for Ajit Pawar as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) closed the investigation in 9 open inquiries related to the irrigation scam. The agency is going through 3,000 tenders that were sanctioned by Ajit Pawar and his party colleague Sunil Tatkare. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the ACB chief clarified that no clean chit had been issued to the Maharashtra Deputy CM. As the High Court is monitoring the investigation in the multi-crore irrigation scam, the ACB will soon place a status report to the court. One of the first actions taken by Fadnavis after becoming Chief Minister in 2014 was to sanction an investigation into Ajit Pawar's alleged role in the irrigation scam.

SC to pronounce order regarding floor test

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. However, the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively stunned the opposition. Thereafter, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of the Governor's decision to invite Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for government formation. They demanded an urgent floor test in the Assembly. The SC will pronounce its order in this matter on Tuesday.

