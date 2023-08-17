BJP Releases First List Of 39 Candidates For Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections

The BJP on Thursday released the first list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections which are still months away from being officially announced by the Election Commission.

The candidates were selected at the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting which was chaired by party chief J P Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah among other senior leaders.

For Madhya Pradesh, it has elected Sarla Vijendra Rawat from Sabalgarh, Priyanka Meena from Chachaoura, Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur, Anchal Sonkar from Jabalpur Purba (SC), Nirmala Bhuriya from Petlawad, Bhanu Bhuriya from Jhabua (ST), Alok Sharma from Bhopal Uttar and Dhruv Narayan Singh from Bhopal Madhya, among others.

The saffron party's decision to declare the first list of candidates so early shows the significance it has attached to five state elections, the final assembly elections before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Besides Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram will also have assembly polls later this year.