BJP Releases 'Sankalp Patra' For Gujarat Polls; Promises UCC, 2 AIIMS-level Institutions

With the political mercury rising in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its 'Sankalp Patra' or 'manifesto' in Gandhinagar in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state party president CR Patil.

Notably, the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' among other promises clearly mentions the full and complete implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state of Gujarat. As per the manifesto, the party will also increase health coverage from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

BJP's big promises

Announcing the implementation of UCC in the state, JP Nadda said, "We will ensure the complete implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat. The implementation will be made based on the recommendations of the Gujarat UCC Committee."

Further promising the creation of an 'anti-radicalisation' cell in the state, he stated, "BJP would create an 'anti-radicalisation' cell in the state. The cell would be created to identify and eliminate potential threats, and sleeper cells of the terrorist organisations and anti-India forces."

"For the progress of Gujarat, we will make Gujarat's economy equal to that of a 1 trillion economy by making the state a foreign direct investment destination," he added.

In efforts to improve the medical infrastructure of Gujarat, Nadda announced, "We will create a Rs 10,000 crore Maharaja Shri Bhagvatsinhji Swasthya Kosh to set up three Civil Medicities, two AIIMS-grade institutions and upgrade infrastructure at existing healthcare facilities."

Women and farmers in focus

Releasing the manifesto, BJP national president JP Nadda promised that if BJP comes to power in the state, this time, the party will have a special focus on women's empowerment. The saffron party has promised to provide free-of-cost, quality education to all female students from KG to PG.

Apart from this, Sharda Mehta Yojana will be started to provide free two-wheelers (electric scooters) to meritorious college-going female students from financially weak households. The government will also be creating more than 1 lakh government jobs for women in the next 5 years.

The party also promised to provide Rs 10,000 crore for the development of farmer's infrastructure in the state with the announcement of Rs 25,000 crore for irrigation facilities. Making another major announcement, the BJP president declared the inauguration of two seafood parks in South Gujarat and Saurashtra.