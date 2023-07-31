BJP Responds With Himachal Apple Grower's Video On Rahul Gandhi's Inflation Jibe

Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on BJP-led central government on the microblogging website X (Twitter) on Friday alleging that “the country is being divided into two classes.” Gandhi drew a comparison in his tweet claiming that on one side there are state-protected powerful people who influence the country’s policies and on the other there are common Indian people, from whose reach basic things like vegetables are going away and the “widening gap between the rich and the poor” must be filled.

Reacting on this Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP’s National Information & Technology Department, shared a video on X (Twitter) on Sunday, July 30, which showed apple farmers from Shimla dumping their produce into a stream. Malviya claimed in his tweet that the farmers from Shimla are forced to dump their fruit harvest into a rivulet because of Congress-led Himachal government’s failure in helping farmers with their produce reaching the markets on time.

Malviya also asserted that Congress state governments are a disaster, ‘when it comes to assisting farmers’.

“...This is why fruits and vegetables are expensive in market.” Malviya alleged.

Apple growers in Shimla are forced to drain their produce in a rivulet because Congress Govt in Himachal has failed to help farmers reach fruits to market in time.



On the one hand Rahul Gandhi sheds tears for farmers, on the other, Congress state Govts are a disaster, when it… pic.twitter.com/d6rS9uvkAD — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 30, 2023

Rising inflation

In the month of June, prices of tomatoes skyrocketed across the nation touching the Rs 250 per kilogram mark—10 times higher than the usual price. The tomatoes which were usually sold at around Rs 25-30 per kg were hovering around Rs 100-120 per kg last month owing to a combination of demand-supply factors of the widely used vegetable. According to reports, monsoon was to blame for the lack of a sufficient supply from vendors and merchants.

The common citizenry felt the pinch after the prices—of the mandatory part of the common culinary—abruptly shot up.

Following this phenomenon, the Centre started selling tomatoes in certain locations including Delhi-NCR, Patna, and Lucknow for a reduced price of Rs 90 per kg. On Saturday, July 15, mobile-vans in Delhi-NCR sold almost 18,000 kilograms of tomatoes.

On behalf of the Centre, tomatoes were being sold through mobile vans by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED).

Union Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh tweeted on, July 15, "In addition to various parts of Delhi and Noida, sale of tomatoes at discounted rates started today at Lucknow, Patna and Muzaffarpur,"

Along with this price of other consumer goods and particularly of rice has also risen in a steady manner affecting a signifant portion of the middle and lower-middle class.

