BJP Responsible For Acquittal Of 2008 Jaipur Serial Blasts Accused: Rajasthan Minister

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas Friday alleged that the BJP was responsible for the acquittal of the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts accused.

He also accused the opposition party of politicising the bomb blast case.

Talking to the reporters at his residence here, Khachariyawas said in 2008 there was a Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Rajasthan with Vasundhara Raje as the chief minister. However, neither an investigation was initiated into the matter nor good relief packages were given to the victims.

He alleged that the then government did not pursue the case strongly, adding that the charge sheet presented by the then government led to the acquittal of the accused.

On March 29, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted four people accused in the case on the ground of shoddy investigation.

"Our government has filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court regarding this case," the Congress leader said.

"BJP leaders are doing a drama. They are experts in drama. Fifteen years after the bomb blasts, the BJP is shedding crocodile tears," Khachariyawas said.

A lower court in December 2019 awarded the death sentence to Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Salman and Saifur Rahman and acquitted the fifth accused Shahbaz Hussain while giving them the benefit of doubt.

Jaipur was rocked by a series of blasts on May 13, 2008, that had left 71 dead and 185 injured when bombs went off one after another at Manak Chawk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate.