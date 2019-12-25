BJP Retaliates On Congress' NPR-NRC Link, Says, 'using It To Fan Riots, Cause Mayhem'

Taking on the Congress party over the contentious exercise of National Population Register (NPR), BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya accused the Congress party of doublespeak. Blaming the Congress party for fanning riots, destroying public property, the BJP leader reminded that the NPR was also introduced by the Congress party in 2010. Malviya shared a clip to back his claim.

In a conversation with Republic Network, the BJP leader said, "Let's be very clear, it was the Congress party that introduced the National Population Register (NPR). The census that happened in 2010-11, it was for the first time that census exercise happened for every decade. I have put out evidence of how Congress president Sonia Gandhi enumerated herself from the census exercise." "If it was fine to do so in 2011, how is the Congress party using the same exercise and excuse to fan riots, destroy public property and cause mayhem. That should be asked to the Congress party. It is the same exercise that has been 15 times in the past," Amit Malviya added.

Congress on NPR-NRC link

The Congress party on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government was trying to link NPR with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and termed it draconian and against the secular credentials of the Constitution. The Congress accused Amit Shah of lying that the NPR and NRC was not related, and reminded that the Home Ministry, in its annual report, has stated that the NPR is the first step to NRC and alleged that the government is linking the two.

Admitting that the Congress started NRP, the party spokesperson Ajay Maken in Delhi said, "We started it, but we never linked it to the NRC. Who is linking the NPR to the NRC?" "NPR alone is fine, but when you link it with NRC, it becomes draconian," he added.

What is NPR

The NPR aims to collect a comprehensive database of every "usual resident" in the country, which includes the demographics and details of the individual. The NPR exercise will be carried out across states and union territories except for Assam. A usual resident is defined, for the purposes of the NPR, as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more, or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months. The law compulsorily seeks to register every citizen of India and issue a national identity card.

