BJP Roasts AAP Over Manish Sisodia's Rally, 'Won't Get Away With Event Management'

The BJP, on Sunday, held a press conference where it reacted to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organising a mega rally before Manish Sisodia's questioning by the CBI in the alleged liquor scam case. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, during the press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi, said that the saffron party posed many questions before AAP over the Excise Policy but received no answers.

"We had asked AAP and its leaders why Manish Sisodia allowed cartelisation in the Excise policy. Besides, we asked some more pointed questions," Patra said. "However, we received no answer from them. They keep beating around the bush."

Speaking about the show of strength organised by AAP for Sisodia, Patra said they should not expect they can get away with 'corruption' through 'event management.'

"You will cover corruption by doing event management... this cannot happen. Law in India is the same for everyone... That's why Manish Sisodia ji, we have faith that you will answer the questions that BJP and the people of India have asked you to CBI," he said.

Patra also slammed AAP leaders for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chants like 'Adani ka naukar' and 'Modi marr gaya' while Delhi's Deputy CM is being grilled in the liquor scam case.

Sisodia's address before CBI grilling

In his speech before heading to the CBI office, Sisodia sent out a message for the people of Delhi and AAP members including CM Arvind Kejriwal. Acknowledging the support for his wife and advising kids to study hard, Sisodia told Kejriwal, "You keep going on. You have to serve the country. It is possible that I have to stay 8-10 months in jail, but you have to serve the country. We all are proud of you."

"We are not afraid of these jails. Why they are sending me to jail? They are doing this because they are scared of Arvind Kejriwal. Today, Narendra Modi ji is not scared of Rahul Gandhi ji, but he is scared of Arvind Kejriwal Ji, AAP, and its workers... May cases will be filed against me... Only AAP can end BJP. Don’t get upset when I will go to jail. Be proud of it," he added.