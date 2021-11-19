BJP, RPI Join Hands To Fight Upcoming Mumbai Civic Polls; Exhume Confidence In Alliance

Putting an end to the ongoing speculations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Republican Party of India (RPI) have joined hands on Friday to contest the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation election together in a united alliance.

The announcement of the alliance was made on Friday, a week after the RPI chief Union Minister Ramdas Athawale invited the Bharatiya Janata Party to discuss the possibilities of an alliance against the incumbent Aghadi government led by Shiv Sena.

BJP-RPI join hands to fight upcoming Mumbai Municipal polls in alliance

According to a press release from the RPI, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale met with BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the impending Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. As per the report, the meeting took place at the Athawale mansion in Mumbai.



Republican Party of India (RPI) and BJP to fight next Mumbai Municipal Corporation election in alliance: RPI pic.twitter.com/ncVh5RcuX1 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

The statement further informs that both parties have agreed to form an alliance. The next BMC election is scheduled for 2022. Shiv Sena is currently the leading party in BMC, with 92 Corporators, 30 Corporators from Congress, and 9 from the NCP, out of a total of 227 seats in the house.

Apart from this, earlier this week, RPI President Athawale has speculated that Maharashtra’s ruling coalition-- Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP - will contest independently in the civic elections, he anticipated that under these circumstances, if the BJP and RPI ally, there's 'full possibility' of gaining the majority in upcoming polls. While addressing party workers, earlier last week, Union Minister Athawale recalled that in the 2017 Mumbai by-elections, the BJP-RPI alliance had won 82 seats while the ruling Shiv Sena won 84. The next BMC elections are scheduled to take place in February 2022.

I think Shiv Sena, Congres & NCP will contest independently in BMC polls. In such situation, if BJP contests with RPI under an alliance, then there's full possibility of us coming to power. Last time too BJP-RPI alliance got 82 seats & Shiv Sena won 84: Union Min Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/6nswPUEWl0 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2021

Speaking on the appointment of Mumbai Mayor after a possible victory in the BMC polls, Athawale said, "When we come to power (in BMC polls), the Deputy Mayor in Mumbai will be from RPI," thus indicating that the Mayor would be from BJP.

Addressing party workers at a program in Mumbai, the Union Minister whose party is a BJP ally at the Centre, stated that there are several factions of the Republican Party of India which has divided the marginalised sections of society.

Image: ANI