BJP, RSS Workers Clash With Police At Vrindavan Kumbh; SSP Assures Action Against Culprits

Some BJP, RSS workers on Saturday engaged in a scuffle with the police near UP’s Vrindavan after an altercation between them. According to officials, the altercation took place when some policemen allegedly misbehaved with RSS Zila Pracharak Manoj Kumar, while he was taking a bath at a bathing venue of the Yamuna river in the Kumbh fair.

A video of the alleged incident that went viral on social media purportedly showed some youths entering into an altercation with 2-3 policemen and one of them attacking a cop with a helmet.

After the incident, local BJP activists called a dharna to protest against the alleged misbehaviour of the policemen, forcing the senior administrative and police officials to intervene and calm them. The dharna was lifted only after Mathura's SSP Gaurav Grover, in presence of District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal, assured action against the erring cops. The SSP said legal action will be taken also against those involved in the farce after a probe in the matter.

Following the incident, local Congress leaders and workers accused BJP and RSS activists of beating up policemen, including the area SHO, and demanded action against them.

'Will no longer call RSS Sangh Parivar'

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had attacked the RSS, saying it is not right to call the organisation and its associated groups 'Sangh Parivar' as a "parivar" or family includes women, respect elders, have compassion, and affection, and none of these factors is present in the RSS. His remarks came a day after he alleged that the harassment of nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation in Uttar Pradesh as a result of the ''vicious propaganda'' by the RSS to pitch one community against another and trample on minorities.

In a tweet in Hindi on Thursday, the Congress leader said that he will no longer refer to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as 'Sangh Parivar' or united family.