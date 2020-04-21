Congress Neta's Car Caught Smuggling Liquor Using Covid Emergency Pass; FIR Accessed

Amid the COVID lockdown, a shocking misuse of the essential services pass by a Congress leader who purportedly applied it to transport liquor has come to light

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, a shocking misuse of the essential services pass by a Congress leader who purportedly applied it to transport liquor has come to light. 

The infringement allegedly involves National Secretary of the Congress party Sravan Rao who also happens to be incharge of Disaster Management of the Congress Party.

The effort allegedly involved smuggling of liquor from Haryana to Delhi amid the lockdown, and a large amount of it has been found in the car, according to the FIR that has been filed. 

Republic has accessed the FIR which confirms the allegation:

 

