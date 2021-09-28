Following the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's (SKM) observation of Bharat Bandh on the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra stated that the Government is always available for negotiations and that the matter must be handled via dialogue. He went on to call the Centre's choices 'historic' and in 'favour of farmers.'

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always respected farmers and calls them 'annadatas'. Modi government has taken historic decisions in the interests of farmers, be it increasing MSP, insurance scheme, or in terms of crop procurement," noted Patra.

He added, "Unfortunately, some parties are doing this to fulfill their political ambitions. India is witnessing this. Prime Minister and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have said that government is always open for talks. The issue must be resolved through talks, in line with our democratic values."

On the other hand, in response to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's declaration that the administration is willing to talk to the farmers, the former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday stated, "We can find a solution by coming to the table and discussing. But for discussion, there should be no prior condition. The talks should be unconditional."

Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls for Bharat Bandh

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) organised a ten-hour 'Bharat Bandh' on September 27, which had a massive effect on people's daily lives. The 'Bharat Bandh,' organised by farmers' unions in opposition to three agricultural laws, has had the most impact in Delhi, Gurugram, Punjab, and Haryana. Protesters stopped at highways and toll plazas, causing long lineups of vehicles and gridlock. A group of farmers sat on a railway track near Patiala, causing train speeds to be slowed, adding to the travel woes.

Previously, on March 26, this year, SKM organised a bandh to demand the repeal of three agriculture legislation. Farmers have been protesting at various locations since 26 November, last year, against the enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Several rounds of talks have taken place between farm leaders and the Centre, but the impasse remains.

