BJP Says Thackeray's Bhima-Koregaon Decision Is 'playing With National Security'

BJP Spokesperson and Member of Parliament GVL Narasimha Rao has commented on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's decision to let go of the Bhima Koregaon violence cases. Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, he stated that this is politics taking precedence over serious charges against the accused. He added that the decision taken by the Maharashtra government is playing with national security.

'I think this is extremely dangerous'

GVL Narasimha Rao said, "I think this is playing with national security and politics taking precedence over serious charges against the accused. In fact, even a charge sheet had been filed. A sinister plot to really assassinate the Prime Minister of the country was unearthed. These are very serious charges and ministers from the Maharashtra government, Congress ministers are openly making statements that we have asked Uddhav Thackeray to withdraw the cases against these individuals. I think this is extremely dangerous."

The BJP spokesperson added, "I think if they indeed go ahead and do this, I am saying this openly and I said it yesterday also in Parliament during the debate on the SPG bill. It will only be seen in collusion with forces which wants to assassinate the nation's Prime Minister. This will be a charge that will be levied against Uddhav Thackeray and his government and they will be made co-accused and conspirators and colluders who are involved in a sinister plot to kill or assassinate Prime Minister. They will not be able to withstand public uproar that they will see thereafter.

Uddhav Thackeray assures NCP leaders of dropping Bhima Koregaon violence case

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray clarified that the previous BJP-Sena government had ordered the dropping of charges against those who had not committed serious offences. He added that this Sena-led government will probe whether that order has been implemented or not.

'Will drop Koregaon Bhima cases': Uddhav Thackeray

"On Bhima Koregaon case, the previous government had given an order. Has it been implemented? Those who did not have serious charges against them, the previous government itself had ordered to drop charges. I have given the order to probe whether that has been done or not," he said.

What is the Bhima Koregaon case?

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered in the village to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The ensuing violence had resulted in the death of one person and several others had been injured. The police had then registered 58 cases against 152 people for the violence and a probe was ordered into all the aspects of violence by the Bombay High Court. The probe is still ongoing.

