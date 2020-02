Throwing an open dare to the ruling Shiv Sena on Monday, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar questioned whether the former would back the welcome motion on freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. He revealed that the BJP planned to introduce the motion in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly to accord due respect to Savarkar. Shiv Sena questioned why BJP, despite being in power for five years in the state as well as in the Centre, did not do so.