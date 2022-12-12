BJP Seeks Stern Action Against Raja Pateria For Remark On PM; 'Cong's True Face Exposed'

BJP has lashed out at Congress after former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria sparked outrage over his degrading remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pateria made a controversial statement during a public meeting and went on to say, "If you want to save the Indian constitution then be ready to kill Modi."

As the matter got escalated, the Congress leader released a new clarification video where he took a u-turn over his statement. He claimed that his comment was misrepresented in the video as he meant PM Modi needs to be politically defeated. He claimed of being a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi, hence he will not talk about killing someone. Top BJP ministers have now condemned the remark and demanded stern action against the Congress and Pateria.

BJP demands stern action against Congress leader's remark on PM Modi

Expressing his displeasure over the matter, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra called it an offensive and sad statement made by a former minister.

"Not only this, but this month Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge called PM Raavan, Mani Shankar Aiyar's insulting remark, and Sonia Gandhi called him Maut Ka Saudagar. When people like Swara Bhaskar, and Kanaiya Kumar of the Tukede Tukde gang join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodi Yatra, this is what they want to convey, this message to their party workers. This Congress is no more Mahatama Gandhi's party. This is Italy's Congress with fascist ideology. This is a very degrading remark that is too against a global leader. I have directed SP Panna to register an FIR."

On being asked about Pateria's clarification, Mishra added, "We all have listened to the statement and no one uses words like killing in politics. FIR will definitely be registered."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Congress and claimed that their true face is revealed now. "PM Modi resides in the hearts of the people, he is the center of faith for the whole country. Congress people are not able to compete with him on the ground level, so a Congress leader is talking about killing Modi, this is the height of hatred. These things won't be tolerated. FIR is being registered and law will take its own course," he said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at the grand old party and said, "This is not the first time that Congress' bloody intentions have come to the fore. PM Modi is always on their target as The is the one establishing development on the national level. The question arises whether the Gandhi Family has sanctioned the murder of Prime Minister Modi."

BJP National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, "What has happened to Congress? Why are they are speaking the language of a terrorist organisation? The man who resides in the heart of 130 crore people, who has denoted his entire life for the welfare of the nation, today Congress leaders are talking about killing him. Nothing can be more unfortunate than this, How low the grand old party will stoop? They know it's impossible to defeat PM Modi that's the reason they are making such remarks. The entire party should issue an apology and stern action needs to be taken against Raja Pateria. He is the Prime Minister of India."