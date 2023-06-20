BJP Sends Bhagavad Gita Copy To Jairam Ramesh Amid Gandhi Peace Prize Row

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala couriered a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's residence in the national capital amid a row over Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 being awarded to Gita Press, Gorakhpur, the world's largest publisher of Hindu religious texts.

While making the announcement that he had sent the copy of the Bhagavad Gita to Jairam Ramesh on Twitter, Poonawala mentioned, "Get well soon Anti Hindu Congress."

The prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 was awarded to Gita Press by the government on Sunday (June 18) after recognising the outstanding contribution of the organisation towards social, economic, and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.

The Congress launched an all-out attack on the BJP after a panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi unanimously decided to award the Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that giving Gandhi Peace Prize to the publishing house is like awarding VD Savarkar and Nathuram Godse.

"The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 has been conferred on the Gita Press at Gorakhpur which is celebrating its centenary this year. There is a very fine biography from 2015 of this organisation by Akshaya Mukul in which he unearths the stormy relations it had with the Mahatma and the running battles it carried on with him on his political, religious & social agenda," the Congress leader tweeted.

'Congress has a problem with Gita'

After Congress' campaign opposing the award to Gita Press, the BJP has slammed it for criticising the government's decision. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said, "Congress has a problem with Gita, and, therefore, they have a problem with Gita Press... Govind Ballabh Pant himself nominated Gita Press’s founder Poddar for Bharat Ratna. He was against untouchability, and maybe that's why Congress has a problem with him."

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said “Congress thinks of itself as Narayan (another name for Lord Vishnu). It wants itself to get served. The Rs 12,000 crore corruption charges suggest that Congress doesn't think beyond itself and the family. Such people can't respect the honour being given to Gita Press."

Congress vs Congress on Gandhi Peace Prize

Releasing a statement opposite to the party line, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam called the criticism of Gita Press by his party leaders a 'height of anti-Hindu mentality.' He added, "People holding responsible posts in the party must refrain from giving statements that could inflict harm which might take ages to heal."

"Gita Press was established in 1923, around 100 years ago and the BJP was not even born at the time. Gita Press has published more than 100 books on religion, society, and spirituality. The Gita Press does not belong to the BJP, neither it is political. Although everyone is politically motivated, Gita Press is not politically related to any party," Krishnam told Republic without naming Ramesh directly.