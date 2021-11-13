Amid incidents of violence in Amravati, Nanded and Malegaon, BJP and Shiv Sena workers staged a protest in Amravati on Saturday, protesting the violence. As per sources, incidents of stone-pelting, damaging vehicles were reported to which police responded with mild lathi-charge. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil has urged the people to maintain calm. Police have imposed section 144 to restore law & order.

BJP-Shiv Sena protest violence; police resorts to lathi charge

Condemning the protest by Muslims which turned violent, ex-CM Ashok Chavan said, "The types of stone-throwing and vandalism that took place in some places in Maharashtra in protest of the Tripura incident are inappropriate. It is wrong to resort to violence when protesting. These incidents will be investigated and action will be taken against the culprits. Citizens are urged not to believe in rumors and to observe peace."

Moreover, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis urged the state govt to take immediate action on the culprits. He said, "Capitalizing on the alleged incidents in Tripura, the massive rallies in Amravati, Nanded and Malegaon today and the resulting stone-throwing, vandalism and violence are very worrying. The state government should take immediate action to ensure that the situation is under control". Police have stated that the situation is under control now in Amravati.

त्रिपुरातील कथित घटनांचे भांडवल करून आज अमरावती, नांदेड आणि मालेगाव येथे मोठ्या संख्येने निघालेले मोर्चे आणि त्यातून घडलेले दगडफेक, तोडफोड, हिंसेचे प्रकार अतिशय चिंताजनक आहेत.

राज्य सरकारने त्वरित याची दखल घेऊन परिस्थिती नियंत्रणात राहील, याची खबरदारी घ्यावी! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 12, 2021

Protests against Tripura violence

On Friday, the Raza Academy organised sit-in protest in Nanded protesting against the violence in Tripura, which turned violent. As per Nanded SP, some youths from the procession started going towards mixed residential areas but were stopped by the police. Enraged, they allegedly reorted to stone-pelting in 3-4 locations in the district to which Police responded by lathi-charge. 7-8 Police officials have been injured, while the police have urged the people to remain calm as perpetrators were being booked.

"Muslims across the state had taken out a protest march today against the violence in Tripura. During this, stone pelting was done in Nanded, Malegaon, Amaravati and some other places. I appeal to all Hindus & Muslims to maintain peace," said Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse Patil. The protests were against the communal clashes which happened in Tripura where few shops, houses were attacked in response to the anti-Hindu clashes in Bangladesh.