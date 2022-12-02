BJP Slams Arvind Kejriwal Over Jail Inquiry Report, ‘Jain Key To AAP’s Ill-gotten Wealth’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will continue to provide special facilities to minister, Satyendar Jain, because he is the key to the ill-gotten wealth of the party, BJP leader and spokesperson levelled the allegation in the wake of the findings of the inquiry committee report on the alleged VVIP treatment provided to jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister.

Notably, the inquiry committee report on the purported leaked CCTV footage from the Tihar jail of Satyendar Jain made massive claims regarding the "special facilities" given to the jailed Delhi minister.

#BREAKING | 'AAP most corrupt party': BJP spokesperson RP Singh speaks to Republic after key details of jailed Minister Satyendar Jain's Tihar jail probe report emerges. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/dlFUruI25H — Republic (@republic) December 2, 2022

Satyendar Jain ‘key’ to AAP’s ‘ill-gotten crores’: R P Singh

Responding to the inquiry committee report Singh said, “The vault in which they have got their ill-gotten crores of rupees of money, the key to that vault is hidden in jail, Mr Satyendar Jain. Mr Kejriwal can't afford to lose that key so he will not take any action against the man and he will allow and give him all the facilities, which are given to a person in a 5-star hotel, in jail also because he (Mr Kejriwal) knows if Mr Jain is annoyed then he will lose the key to the vault.”

The committee, comprising Pr. Secy. (Home), Pr. Secy. (Law) and Secy. (Vigilance), said that Jain "violated norms and rules of the prison" and also "misused his official position and authority".

Inmates ‘pressurised’ to provide ‘specialised services’

The report stated at least five inmates from the jail were ‘pressurised’ to provide ‘specialised services’ to minister Satyendar Jain and also mentioned there was a collusion between DG Prison, Sandeep Goel with Satyendar Jain and recommended departmental proceedings against Goel for giving VIP treatment to Jain.

"The inmates did not offer any service to Satyendar Jain voluntarily or out of 'love and affection' as cited by the suspended Jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar. Instead, the inmates feared that if they refused to obey, they would be given 'Punishment Ticket' or tortured in the jail," the report revealed.

IMAGE: ANI