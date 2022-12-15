BJP Slams CM Nitish Kumar Over His ' 'those Who Drink, Will Die' Remark On Hooch Tragedy

Rajya Sabha member and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over 'those who drink, will die' remark on the Hooch tragedy by calling it an "insensitive" statement from the JD(U) leader.

Speaking to Republic over the Hooch tragedy in Bihar's Chhapra wherein the death toll reached 39 on Thursday due to consumption of spurious liquor, former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We are very shocked. So many people have lost their lives. But I am more shocked at witnessing the reaction of Nitish Kumar. What kind of language he is using on the floor of the house? He is the senior chief minister of the country, and being Chief Minister for so many years. But what kind of language he is using for the opposition? Is it fair? I think Mr Nitish Kumar is losing the plot."

#BREAKING | Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over his 'insensitive remark' on Chapra's hooch tragedy. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/BFsIs7wZrX — Republic (@republic) December 15, 2022

Questioning why the prohibition on liquor is going otherwise in Bihar, the BJP leader asked, “Why is your police not able to control it?". Ravi Shankar also lambasted the Bihar CM for saying 'Jo sharaab peeyega, wo toh marega hi na (Those who will drink liquor, will die)'. "It is the most insensitive statement," the BJP leader said.

'In last 6 yrs, 1000 people in Bihar died due to spurious liquor': Sushil Modi

Rajya Sabha member and Bihar former DyCM Sushil Modi also attacked the Bihar government on Hooch tragedy and said, "We are getting news that more than 40 people died. But the government is hiding. The government is saying that they can confirm until the viscera report. In the six-year, 1,000 people have died in Bihar due to spurious liquor &6 lakhs have gone to jail. Is Bihar under police raj?"

Delhi | In past 6yrs more than 1,000 people have died in Bihar due to spurious liquor &6 lakhs have gone to jail. Is Bihar under police raj? The way Nitish kumar behaved in assembly isn't graceful, he should apologise: BJP MP Sushil Modi pic.twitter.com/NO74HActj4 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

Slamming the Bihar CM for losing his temper when the opposition raised the issue of the rising death toll due to spurious liquor in the state assembly, Sushil Modi said."The way Nitish Kumar behaved in the assembly isn't graceful, he should apologise."

'Peeyoge Toh Maroge': Nitish Kumar

Speaking to reporters, CM Nitish on Thursday said, "The liquor ban has benefitted several people. A large number of people have given up alcohol...This is good. Several people have happily accepted this. But there are some troublemakers. I have told officers to identify the actual troublemakers and nab them."

"Last time, when people died due to spurious liquor, someone said they should be compensated. Jo sharaab peeyega, wo toh marega hi na... Udaharan saamne hai — peeyoge toh maroge (Those who will drink liquor, will die, the example is infront of you)," the Bihar CM said.