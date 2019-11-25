BJP Slams Cong-NCP-Sena Alliance Parade, Terms It As A "great Insult" Of People's Mandate

In its first official reaction to the parade of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress MLAs on Monday, BJP slammed it, terming it as an insult to the MLAs and the voters. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar reckoned that the leaders of the opposition alliance considered their own MLAs as culprits. Moreover, he claimed that the identification parade was just a method to bolster the inner strength of the legislators.

Shelar remarked, “Today, Maharashtra witnessed a childish act by the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena. They called it an identification parade. Now, if the leaders of these parties consider their own MLAs as culprits, then what can be a greater insult of the people’s mandate? That’s why, by conducting an identification parade, Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena have not only insulted the representatives elected by the people but also insulted the voters, this is our firm opinion. Second, by conducting an identification parade, the strength of the alliance in the Assembly is not proved. Such kind of an identification parade is just a way to bolster the inner strength of legislators who are low on confidence.”

'Government will prove its majority'

Shelar opined that the race would finally be won by Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar irrespective of any attempts by the opposition. He added that the people of the state were ashamed of the fact that Aaditya Thackeray had embraced the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Moreover, the BJP MLA exuded confidence that the government would prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly.

The BJP MLA said, “The photo is yours, the photographer is yours, but the photo finish of this race will be done by BJP, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar. The people of Maharashtra must have hanged their heads in shame because Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson took the oath affirming Sonia Gandhi’s leadership. For the sake of the chair, the entire country saw the leadership being changed. While they did cry hoarse about having the support of 162 MLAs, but on self-introspection, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will have to answer if they have even 145 MLAs. That’s why the government formed under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly and serve the common man of Maharashtra once again.”

