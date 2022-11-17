BJP Slams Congress Over Burning Logo In Bharat Jodo Video; 'Reminds Us Of 1984 Mindset'

On Thursday, a huge controversy erupted after Congress shared a video of the burning logo on India's map. Questioning the intention behind burning the country’s logo, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserted that setting the country on fire is Congress’ ideology.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the grand old party shared a video of the burning logo on India’s map with the caption, “The spark of love has started, the smoke of love is rising..! This smoke will rise and write on the sky – Hindustan Zindabad.”

Watch the video here:

BJP questions Congress over burning logo in Bharat Jodo video

Raising charges on Congress, BJP maintained that this has been the legacy of the grand old party. The BJP has further raised questions on Congress to explain the intention behind releasing a video of the burning logo on India's map.

#BREAKING | BJP questions Congress over burning logo in Bharat Jodo video. Remind us of 1984 mindset, says BJP.

Tune in - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/8770FsQD3n — Republic (@republic) November 17, 2022

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Following in the footsteps of Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi also expressed his intention to burn India. Rajiv Gandhi burnt and killed Sikhs in 1984; Today Rahul Gandhi is talking about setting the country on fire under the garb of Bharat Jodo Yatra. The mentality of burning the country and killing people is in the blood of the Gandhi family."

राजीव गांधी के नकशेकदम पर चलते हुए राहुल गांधी ने भी भारत को जलाने की सोच जाहिर कर दी



राजीव गांधी ने 1984 में सिखों को जलाया-मरवाया; आज राहुल गांधी भारत जोड़ो यात्रा की आड़ में देश को आग लगाने की बात कर रहे हैं

देश जलाने और लोगों को मरवाने की मानसिकता गांधी परिवार के खून में है pic.twitter.com/SVVaDZBHrg — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 17, 2022

Sirsa further said, "The way India was set on fire in 1984 by Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi has now revived the same thought and burned India's logo saying that the spark of this smoke will awaken India."

"In 1984, your father stood on the dais and said that when a big tree falls, the earth shakes and today Rahul Gandhi is also saying the same thing that awakening will come only when there is a fire in India. This mentality of burning and killing people is in the blood of Congress and it can never go away from the blood of Gandhi's family," Sirsa further asserted.