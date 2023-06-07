BJP Slams Congress Over Criticism Of ED's Actions In Paper Leak Case

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore on Wednesday slammed the ruling Congress for criticising the Enforcement Directorate's action in the paper leak case, saying it should keep in mind that one is above the law.

Congress is furious as now everything will be crystal clear and masks will be removed from the faces of real players, he told reporters here.

"Congress should keep in mind that no one is above the Constitution and the law," Rathore said.

He also accused the ruling party in the state of trying to obstruct the investigation.

"Today, Constitution prevails in the country. Be it a central or state agency, holding demonstrations and giving threatening statements with the intention of obstructing the investigation... I think this is an attempt to weaken federalism," he said.

The ED raided several places in the state on Monday in connection with the money laundering probe in the teacher recruitment exam paper leak case.

The Congress has accused the Centre of misusing the agency and alleged that the ED had come to Rajasthan with a "political" task.

Rathore accused the Congress government in the state of cheating farmers after promising them loan waiver.

The BJP leader claimed, "The accounts of 1.13 lakh farmers have become NPA, and their land is going to be auctioned soon. This plight of farmers will destroy the Congress government."