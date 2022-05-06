In a development, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday has claimed that BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga has been arrested by Punjab Police. BJP leaders claimed that Bagga was arrested from his Delhi residence by the Punjab Police without following protocols. BJP leader Kapil Mishra and spokesperson Prashant Umrao on Friday slammed the arrest and called it an ‘emergency like situation’.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Friday claimed that party leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from Delhi. He claimed that the BJP leader was arrested from his residence by over 50 police personnel. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Mishra said that the Aam Aadmi Party regime in Punjab was misusing its power.

“Tajinder Bagga is a true Punjabi. He has brought forward the problems of Kejriwal’s Delhi-Punjab governments. Its been one month since the AAP government formed in Punjab and they have put the state police in Delhi. 50 police personnel barged into Bagga’s residence in the morning and arrested him. Is Bagga a terrorist?” Mishra asked.

BJP slams Kerjiwal over Bagga's arrest

The BJP leader further slammed the event and said that AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was misusing the Punjab Police like no other leader has done in the past. He further claimed that Kejriwal was using the police force for his personal needs. Kapil Mishra also made a tweet over the same and said that Bagga “cannot be intimidated or weakened by such antics.”

तजिंदर बग्गा को पंजाब पुलिस के 50 जवान घर से गिरफ्तार करके ले गए@TajinderBagga एक सच्चा सरदार है उसे ऐसी हरकतों से ना डराया जा सकता है, ना कमजोर किया जा सकता



एक सच्चे सरदार से इतना डर क्यों ? — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 6, 2022

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao also claimed that Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police today and called it an ‘Emergency-like situation’. “BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga has been arrested by Punjab police from his Delhi residence. 50 Punjab police personnel come to his home and arrested him like a terrorist without informing the local Delhi Police Station. This is a real Emergency-like situation,” he tweeted.

BJP Leader @TajinderBagga has been been arrested by Punjab police from his Delhi residence.



50 punjab police personnel come to his home and arrested him like terrorist without informing local @DelhiPolice Station.



This is real Emergency like situation. — Prashant Umrao (@ippatel) May 6, 2022

It is noteworthy that earlier in April, National Secretary of BJP youth wing, Tajinder Bagga had revealed that Punjab Police had reached his house in Delhi to arrest him. He had claimed that the police had come to arrest him without intimating him about any FIR against him. It was also informed that the Punjab Police had registered an FIR against Bagga for his criticism of Arvind Kejriwal. However, Bagga later said that the FIR against him was withdrawn. The BJP leader has now reportedly been arrested.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/ PTI