BJP Slams LSR For Cancelling Guru Prakash's Ambedkar Speech; 'Succumbed To Left Pressure'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came down heavily on the 'intolerant Left lobby' on Thursday after a virtual talk by Dalit scholar Guru Prakash Paswan was canceled by Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) due to his affiliation with the party.

BJP national spokesperson Prakash was scheduled to deliver an address on the topic - 'Ambedkar beyond Constitution' on April 14 and was invited by the SC/ST Cell of the college for the same. The invitation was however retracted just two days before the event after members of a student body voiced their dissent to his address.

Prakash, seemingly disappointed in the inequality, especially on Ambedkar Jayanti, asked the internet if 'subaltern could speak'. Deeming this as an element of 'cancel culture', Prakash asked, "On what account was my voice stifled? My ideas or my identity regardless of that is a regret to the legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar."

LSR canceled Guru Prakash's speech under Left pressure: BJP

Slamming LSR college for 'succumbing to the pressure from the Left', BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "the intolerant ideological and political assertion of Communist-sponsored student bodies, that permeates our academic institutions, is a bane. It obstructs the free expression and assimilation of competing ideas."

The intolerant ideological and political assertion of Communist sponsored student bodies, that permeates our academic institutions, is a bane. It obstructs free expression and assimilation of competing ideas.



LSR now succumbs, cancels @IGuruPrakash’s lecture under pressure. pic.twitter.com/CFbZneiUOB — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 14, 2022

BJP's Shehzad Poonawala also hit out at the manner in which Paswan's constitutional right to free speech was trampled by the Left lobby on the anniversary of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

"All those who say Dalit lives matter, where are they today? they are neither returning awards nor holding placards for Guru Prakash. They speak for Dalits only when it is politically convenient for them," said Poonawala.

Reportedly, LSR's message to call off Prakash's address read, "This is a reaction based on a mix of recent developments in Karnataka and JNU." The College stated that they intend to keep politics and the varsity at bay. However, reports suggest that Prakash's speech was canceled after members of the Student's Federation of India (SFI) raised objections to it.

Notably, Prakash Paswan is an Assistant Professor for Law at Patna University and an advisor at the Dalit India Chambers of Commerce and Industry. He has also co-authored the book Makers of the Modern Dalit History with Sudarshan Ramabadran.