BJP Slams Mehbooba Mufti For Comparing Kashmir To Palestine; 'If She Doesn't Like...'

Mehbooba Mufti's comment comparing Kashmir to Palestine has prompted a stern response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mufti, chief of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday said the situation in Kashmir is comparable to the situation in Palestine and the BJP is like the East India Company in Kashmir. The BJP hit back saying Mufti likes speaking against the country, adding, "If she doesn't like the country, she can go back."

"Nothing will happen because of what the PDP chief said as people can see the reality. Today, the Indian flag is being hoisted in Jammu and Kashmir but Mehbooba Mufti liked what used to happen earlier. However, the situation is not the same today. She knows what went wrong in Afghanistan and Pakistan," a BJP leader said speaking to Republic TV.

Mehbooba Mufti's comment:

Mehbooba Mufti, speaking against the anti-encroachment drive underway in Jammu and Kashmir, said BJP wants to turn Kashmir into Afghanistan and compared the situation as the one in Kashmir. Asked what the rationale was for comparing Kashmir to Palestine, Mufti said: "I compare it with Palestine because the BJP government is like an 'East-India Company' in Kashmir, in the entire country... Palestine is still better, their people talk, here it's even worse, people's houses are being demolished by bulldozer."

The 63-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister further alleged that the BJP has used its majority to 'bulldoze' the Constitution and 'weaponised' the Indian media to silence the voice of dissent and the judiciary as well.

Mehbooba Mufti further said central agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate are being used by the central government against opposition parties.