BJP Slams Nitish Govt Over Crackdown On Farmers In Buxar; Alleges ‘Jungle Raj In Bihar’

As farmers’ protest turned violent in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led state government over the brutal crackdown on the protesting farmers demanding compensation for land acquisition.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatiya said, “People of Bihar are forced to witness the jungle raj in the state. The lathicharge today was conducted on the farmers, while earlier the state government launched the crackdown on the students demanding their rights.”

“Lathis should be charged on mafias and not on farmers and students in Bihar. This clearly depicts the ongoing jungle raj in the state under the Mahagathbandhan sarkaar,” the BJP leader added.

The BJP’s attack on Nitish Kumar's government came after the state police launched a barbaric lathicharge on the farmers protesting against the inaction of the state government demanding better rates for their land which is being acquired for Chausa Power Plant.

Farmer’s protest turns violent in Bihar's Buxar

In a major development, a group of farmers in Buxar district of Bihar protested against the state government on Wednesday and demanded compensation for land acquisition. The farmers were protesting against the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) power plant company at Buxar’s Chousa locality when the police launched a brutal lathicharge on them.

According to sources, the farmers were demanding a new rate of land acquisition for the project. It is also important to note that the protests turned violent when the police on Tuesday tried to control the situation and resorted to lathicharge. The police also reportedly opened fire in the air.

Following the police’s action, the angry protesters set the police van on fire and vandalised the government vehicles in Buxar as they alleged that police entered a farmer's house last night and thrashed him.