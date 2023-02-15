BJP Slams Uddhav's Sermons On BBC & Media; Reminds Him Of Arnab's Arrest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on Uddhav Thackeray among other Opposition leaders, after the Shiv Sena faction leader slammed the Income Tax department's survey operation at BBC offices. Thackeray asked "how did this behove a democracy"? To this, the BJP reminded him of the egregious witch-hunt his own erstwhile govt had carried out against Republic.

Uddhav Thackeray had mentioned, "In what definition of democracy does raiding a media office fit in? This means you (the government) can do whatever you want, but we are not supposed to raise our voices. If your voice is raised, the government will crush you."

In their reply, the BJP reminded Thackeray of the times when he was the Maharashtra Chief Minister, and Republic Media Network had been subject of vendetta and persecution led by a mysteriously re-appointed encounter cop Sachin Vaze. The witch-hunt had witnessed Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami being arrested by the Maharashtra police.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam, said, "If a government agency conducts search operations of a media house, then people like Uddhav Thackeray refer to it as an attack on democracy. When he was an egoistic chief minister, he got Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami arrested."

"Thackeray on the lines of his interests used the government police officer to arrest a daring, bold and brave journalist like Arnab Goswami. It's the rule of law that as you sow, so you shall reap," he added.

I-T conducts survey ops in BBC HQ

The Income Tax officials on Tuesday conducted survey operations in BBC's headquarters in Mumbai and Delhi over alleged irregularities in international taxation and transfer pricing involving the BBC.

The I-T officials also sealed the offices for the survey and confiscated phones and laptops, as claimed by the BBC's employees. Soon after the incident, the broadcaster in a statement, said, "The Income Tax Authorities remain at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. Many staff have now left the building but some have been asked to remain and are continuing to cooperate with the ongoing enquiries."

"We are supporting our staff during this time and continue to hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible. Our output and journalism continue as normal and we are committed to serving our audiences in India," it added.

In its statement, the I-T Department has flagged notices to BBC on these issues in the past, and the BBC's alleged defiance on following the rules and diversion of profits.