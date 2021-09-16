BJP Snubs Nitin Patel; No Deputy CM In Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat Government

Putting an end to Nitin Patel's cabinet aspirations, the BJP announced on Thursday that there will be no deputy chief minister in the Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government. The post was held by Nitin Patel during the previous Vijay Rupani-led government.

Since its formation in 1960, Gujarat has seen five deputy chief ministers, three of them during the Congress-led administrations. Nitin Patel has been the longest-serving deputy chief minister in the state, holding the position since August 2016. At the cabinet swearing-in ceremony and portfolio distributions on Thursday, nobody was named deputy chief minister.

"Last time, Nitin Patel was made deputy CM as it was the requirement of that time," party sources told PTI. In 2016, when Chief Minister Anandiben Patel was replaced mid-term, she had insisted on appointing Nitin Patel as her successor. However, the party wanted Vijay Rupani to occupy the top post. Therefore, Nitin Patel was made the deputy CM as a compromise, they said.

This time, deputy CM was not required, so nobody was given the responsibility, the sources added.

Nitin Patel 'not miffed'

Earlier on Monday, Nitin Patel dismissed rumours of being miffed with the BJP leadership over Bhupendra Patel's appointment, saying that he was happy to see his friend take charge.

Nitin Patel said, "Bhupendra Patel and I are family friends, it's not a new friendship. I am more than happy. I have congratulated him on becoming the Chief Minister. I also told Bhupendra to tell me if anything needed to be done to make the transition of power easier. I would be there to help him."

During the Congress regime, the deputy CM post was held by Chimanbhai Patel, Kantilal Ghia, and Narhari Amin; whereas late BJP leader Keshubhai Patel had occupied the post for a few months in 1990 during the coalition government.

The BJP has inducted 24 members, including 21 cabinet ministers, into the Bhupendra Patel-led government, discarding all ministers in the previous Rupani-led cabinet. The political developments in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state came a year ahead of the Assembly polls.

CM Bhupendra Patel allocated portfolios to 24 newly-inducted ministers, in the first cabinet meeting held in Gandhinagar after the ministers were sworn in earlier in the day.

(With inputs from agency)