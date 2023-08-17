Last Updated:

BJP Spent Over Rs 209 Crore In 2022 Gujarat Assembly Polls: Expenditure Report

According to the main election expenditure report on Gujarat polls submitted by the party on July 15, it spent Rs 209.97 crore on general party propaganda and funding of candidates.

Press Trust Of India

Representative (Image: PTI)


The BJP, which is in power in Gujarat for over 25 years, had spent over Rs 209 crore in the 2022 state assembly polls, according to details submitted by the party to the Election Commission.

The expenditure report was put in public domain by the poll panel on Thursday.

The BJP returned to power in Gujarat last December, scoring a landslide win.

The party paid nearly Rs 41 crore to candidates contesting the polls and over Rs 15 crore was spent on travel expenditure, including use of aircraft and helicopters.

On general party propaganda, it spent Rs 160.62 crore. 

