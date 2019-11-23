BJP Spokesperson Shweta Shalini Says, 'We Are Confident And We Will Pass The Floor-test'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shweta Shalini on Saturday, November 23, while speaking to Republic TV said, "We are confident that we will pass the floor-test. We have the required numbers." Speaking about the support of MLAs, Shalini said: "In the morning at the governor's house, the documents that were submitted have a signature of about 36 MLAs. We had 105 MLAs that came on BJP, we had the support of about 15 odd independents." (sic)

On whether Ajit Pawar will hold on to the MLAs

The BJP spokesperson, commenting on whether NCP leader Ajit Pawar will be able to hold on to the 36 MLAs, said, " That is their call. We are very confident. We never put our MLAs in hotels. We have stuck to our ideology. We said that we will come back and we will form the government. We were always saying Devendra Fadnavis is going to be the next Chief Minister. We are still confident and we will prove the majority on the floor."

Read: Maharashtra: Arvind Sawant & Subhash Desai being considered as frontrunners for CM

Further, Shalini said, "I don't deny the fact that we will get Shiv Sena MLAs' support as well. Whoever wants to come and join the government, a progressive government, a government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is and was always welcome."

Fadnavis takes oath as Maha-CM

In a major political twist in the Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM on Saturday. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, independent MLAs and allies will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra.

Read: Maharashtra govt LIVE updates: Shiv Sena targets Ajit Pawar, as BJP-NCP ally

BJP-Shiv Sena's political war

Just after the assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance partners - BJP and Shiv Sena had a fallout over the chief minister's position in Maharashtra. While Shiv Sena had said that the chief minister's position should be equally divided between the parties as per the 50:50 formula, BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis denied any such agreement. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56), while the NCP won 54 seats and Congress secured 45 seats. After the fallout with BJP, Shiv Sena sought Congress' support to form a government in Maharashtra, as BJP backed out. While the party failed to do so in the given deadline, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had announced a President's Rule on November 12.

Read: 'BJP to win all 15 seats in Karnataka bypolls,' says Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan

Read: WATCH: Prithviraj Chavan, Nawab Malik speak on Maharashtra govt formation