BJP Stages Massive Protest Outside AAP HQ, Demands Resignation Of Arvind Kejriwal

Upping the ante against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in connection with the Liquor scam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Wednesday morning took to the streets demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation.

The development comes after Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain's resignation. Notably, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP minister Satyendar Jain resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday after being arrested on corruption charges.

Notably, BJP workers protested at over 10 locations in the national capital, including the ITO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk.

Kejriwal recommends Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to fill vacant posts in cabinet

According to sources, Arvind Kejriwal has recommended the names of two new candidates to fill the vacant position after Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from the protest. The AAP supremo has sent the names of two MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi Marlena to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena recommending them to be elevated as cabinet ministers.