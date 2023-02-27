BJP Stages Protest Against Killing Of Minorities In Several Places In Kashmir

The BJP on Monday held protests at several places in Kashmir against the killing of Kashmiri Pandit bank guard Sanjay Sharma.

Terrorists on Sunday shot dead the 40-year-old Sharma in Pulwama district while he was on his way to a local market.

The main protest was held in Jawahar Nagar area of the city where dozens of BJP workers demonstrated against the killing.

"Our Kashmiri Pandit brother was brutally killed in Pulwama.Terrorists have tried to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere established in the past three years under a well thought-out conspiracy. We won’t allow it to happen," Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Head, Media and IT cell of BJP, told reporters.

The protestors also burnt an effigy of Pakistan, holding the neighbouring country responsible for the killings.

"BJP is protesting against Pakistan across the valley today. We appeal to the LG administration to ensure security of minorities and take steps so that such incidents do not recur," Bhat added.

Protests were also held at Kulgam on Monday while a candle light vigil was organised against the killing in Pulwama and Baramulla on Sunday night.