BJP Stages Protest Against Pakistan's Targeted Killings In Kathua District Of Jammu

BJP workers staged a protest on Monday against Pakistan in the Kathua district of Jammu. The protest was conducted in the wake of recent targeted killings in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Today, an IED blast was witnessed at Dhangri village in Jammu's Rajouri which led to the death of a child. The attack took place following another blast in the valley where targeted killings occurred in which four people succumbed to death. Ten people were injured due to the attack and were admitted to the hospital.

BJP worker's statement on targeted killings

One of the protestors expressed his anger, saying that Pakistan needs to mend its ways or else India knows how to give a befitting reply.

He said, "Today we burnt the effigy of Pakistan as we all know that targeted killings are being done by the country. In Rajouri's Dhangri, Hindus have been killed by Pakistan-backed militants. Even today, an IED blast took place at around 10 am. I would like to term this as a horrendous act and I believe that Pakistan does not like peace in Jammu and Kashmir and it is not even preferring the efforts being invested by the Centre for bringing peace. They are not able to handle their own security forces and now when they aren't even able to attack our Indian forces, they have started attacking civilians. Being a civilian, I would ask Pakistan to better mend its ways and let Jammu and Kashmir move towards a stable position or ease the repercussions won't be good."

Both blasts happened at same location

Notably, the IED blast took place at the same location where four people were killed in another militant attack on Sunday evening.

As per sources, a senior NIA official with a team might pay a visit today or tomorrow, to the site where the blast took place following a new modus operandi to visit places where such terror attacks happen.