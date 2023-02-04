The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 4 organised a massive protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection to the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet pertaining to the Delhi Liquor policy.

In a recent development in the case, the Enforcement Directorate filed the supplementary chargesheet alleging that a part of the ‘kickbacks’ from the Rs 100 crore generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy was used during the campaign for the Goa assembly elections in 2022. Additionally, CM Kejriwal's name has also been mentioned in the chargesheet however, not as an accused.

‘Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal should resign’

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga demanding the resignation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “Today, serious allegations have been levelled against him (Arvind Kejriwal). His own person, to whom he allotted the liquor contract to, has said that Kejriwal used to call me during the elections in Goa and asked me to pay money to people campaigning in Goa for the party. I used to pay them. As a witness he has revealed the names of the people whom he paid, his name, phone number."

He further said, “This is a token protest, if Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t resign then the protests will be conducted across Delhi.”

Arvind Kejriwal named in ED chargesheet

Notably, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s name along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was added to the chargesheet but not as an accused. The ED told the court that further investigation is going on in the matter. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responded to the ED's charges and said it is "completely fictional".

In the second chargesheet filed by the ED in the alleged Delhi liquorgate scam, the agency has mentioned Vijay Nair, one of the accused in the case, to have received kickbacks to the tune of ₹ 100 crore from a group on behalf of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. Moreover, during the probe of the trail of the kickback, it was revealed the funds received by Vijay Nair were also used during the Goa assembly elections. Cash payments amounting to almost Rs 70 lakh were also made to the volunteers who were part of AAP's survey teams in Goa, the chargesheet mentions.

Investigation into the Liquor scam

The New Delhi Excise Liquor policy 2021-22 announced by the Delhi government came under the scanner after the Delhi Chief Secretary’s report triggered an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the scheme ordered by the Delhi LG V K Saxena. Following which, the New Delhi Excise Policy, implemented from November 17, 2021 was scrapped by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in July 2022. The ED is investigating the money trail in the alleged scam.