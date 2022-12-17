BJP Stages Protest In Rajasthan's Dausa Against Gehlot Govt, Unemployment

BJP workers and supporters of Dr Kirodi Lal Meena staged a massive protest in Rajasthan's Dausa against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government on Saturday, December 17. Several BJP workers with unemployed youth and farmers were seen marching with Indian flags while raising anti-Congress slogans.

#BREAKING | BJP protesting in Rajasthan's Dausa against Gehlot government and unemployment in state. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/NCMqUlfbfh — Republic (@republic) December 17, 2022

One of the protestors said, "We have been unemployed since the pandemic. The Gehlot government made no measures for the unemployed. We have been staging Dharna since then and coming on roads to raise our voices against the Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan."

The protestor further asserted that police officials are threatening them. Another agitated protestor said, "In Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi is saying that Corona warriors will be given employment if Congress comes into power, however, in Rajasthan they are neglecting people who suffered during the pandemic."

Yet another protestor said, "Rahul Gandhi is busy doing Bharat Jodo Yatra, I want to know if it is Bharat Jodo Yatra or 'Bharat Todo Yatra'. We are staging this protest peacefully and yet we are being threatened by police. Police officials are doing lathi charge on us."

Notably, a series of public protest marches are being taken out by the BJP across the state of Rajasthan against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.