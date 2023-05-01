BJP Stages Protest Outside Kejriwal's House Over His Rs 45 Crore Renovation Controversy

The BJP Unit of Delhi has started an indefinite sit-in protest outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his house renovation controversy. AAP's chief is accused of spending Rs 45 crore of public money to renovate his residence.

The footage from the protest site showed BJP workers sitting on a makeshift dias with posters and placards in their hands outside the Delhi CM's residence. "Hard-earned money of taxpayers spent by Kejriwal on a palatial residence," read some of the placards. Meanwhile, the BJP's Delhi unit has asked Kejriwal to allow the media to tour the "Raj Mahal (royal palace) so that people can see what it looks like.

BJP workers stage indefinite protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence

Bharatiya Janata Party workers stage indefinite sit-in protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over the renovation row



Earlier, during a protest, BJP alleged that Delhi Govt has spent Rs 45 crore on the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence during Covid… pic.twitter.com/cArkBAWXIA — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

The party will stage a sit-in outside Kejriwal's official residence – 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines – from Monday, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said. "The most shameful thing in this is that this scam was done at a time when Corona was in its worst form in Delhi and hundreds of people were dying every day," Sachdeva said.

The dharna will be led by BJP MP Harsh Vardhan with workers from Keshav Puram and Chandni Chowk districts, he said.

What is Arvind Kejriwal's house renovation row?

A few documents have emerged that allegedly show that Kejriwal used the Public Works Department for "beautification works". He spent around Rs 45 crore to renovate his house, per the claims made by the BJP. The Delhi government spent Rs 44.78 crore for the renovation work when the sanctioned amount was Rs 43.7 crore. According to the document that shows the expenditure of these funds was used in different parts of his house.

Delhi CM spent Rs 11.30 crore on interior decoration.

Rs 6.02 crore was spent on stone and marble flooring.

Rs. 1 crore was spent on the interior.

Rs 2.85 crore was spent on the firefighting system.

Another Rs 2.25 crore was spent on the firefighting system.

Rs. 1.41 crore were spent on wardrobe and accessory fitting.

Rs 1.1 crore in kitchen appliances

Image: Twitter/@ANI