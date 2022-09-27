BJP Summons Uttarakhand CM Dhami To Delhi Amid Shocking Findings In Ankita Bhandari Murder

In a breaking development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been summoned to Delhi amid the shocking findings that have come to light in the Ankita Bhandari murder probe. Dhami, who has been criticised by his own ministers over the handling of the woman's murder case, will be meeting top leaders of the BJP and RSS in New Delhi.

Sources said that the party's central leadership is unhappy with the way such a sensitive and grave issue was handled.

The body of Ankita Bhandari (19), who worked at the Vanantara resort in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, was found in the Cheela canal close to Rishikesh on Saturday, five days after her parents reported her missing.

She was allegedly killed by Pulkit Arya, resort owner and Haridwar BJP leader Vinod Arya's son, and two other employees when she resisted their attempts to offer "special services" to customers. Ankita's WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic revealed that she was being forced into doing 'wrongful acts' by the resort managers. Pulkit and his two accomplices were arrested for murder after they confessed to pushing Ankita into the canal over an altercation.

BJP expels ex-Minister whose son was accused of murder

After the incident came to light, the BJP took swift action and expelled Pulkit's father Vinod Arya and brother Ankit Arya from the party. Uttarakhand CM Dhami also ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Moreover, the resort at which Ankita had worked was demolition on the instructions of the CM. A day after her body was recovered, locals lodged a massive protest demanding justice for the victim. Enraged protestors vandalised another building of the resort and set it ablaze.

The findings in the case raised questions over why the resort, the possible crime scene, was demolished in such a hurry. However, the DIG appointed to oversee the probe told Republic that no evidence had been lost as a result of the demolition and burning of the resort.

Ankita Bhandari 'hurriedly' cremated?

On Monday, Ankita's mother Soni Devi said she was not allowed to look at her daughter's face one last time before she was "hurriedly" cremated by the authorities in the dead of the night.

"They have done injustice to a mother. What was the hurry to conduct her last rites at night? Why couldn't they have waited for one more day?" Soni said as many gathered at the family's native village Shrikot to offer their condolence.

Soni said she was kept at the hospital and learned about her daughter's last rites when she was asked to go to the cremation ground. Soni said her family had refused to perform the last rites until they received the final post-mortem report, but the government "forced" the family to conduct the last rites.

On Sunday, Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway was blocked for several hours in Uttarakhand's Srinagar area by people demanding detailed post mortem report in the murder case.