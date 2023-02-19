BJP Takes A Dig At Sisodia After He Asks CBI To Defer Questioning; 'Budget Is An Excuse'

After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials to postpone his summons in the Delhi liquor policy case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called it an 'excuse' by the AAP leader to run away from the agency's questions.

While urging the CBI for deferment, Manish Sisodia cited the Delhi Budget 2023-24 and mentioned that it is "very important" to him as he also handles the finance portfolio in the cabinet. He has requested the probe agency to allow him time till the end of this month to appear for questioning.

Taking a dig at the Deputy CM, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana claimed that Sisodia looked 'nervous' from his body language while asking for some more time from the probe agency. Khurana also questioned why Sisodia scrapped the Excise policy after the Lieutenant Governor ordered an investigation into it.

He took to Twitter, and wrote, "Budget is just an excuse, the real aim is to run away from the questions @msisodia. Till yesterday, they used to say that there was no scam, today the body language seemed nervous. Are you afraid of being asked tough questions?"

BJP national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, has also claimed that the Delhi budget has been cited as an excuse by the Dy CM to escape the investigation. He alleged, "It's an excuse to stop the investigation. Today budget has been cited as an excuse to escape the CBI investigation."

"From the beginning of the Delhi liquor case, first they played the victimhood card, then tried to divert the issue and now there is non-cooperation with the probe agency. If you haven't done anything wrong, go and cooperate with the agency. They (AAP) have given themselves a clean chit in the case but they should remember that the court hasn't quashed the cases yet. Corruption after corruption is their Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)," he added.

Budget Bahana Hai

Sharab Ghotala Chupana hai

Investigation ko influence karvana hai



If there is nothing to hide, if you are innocent - why not cooperate with the agencies? Today it’s clear as daylight



Manish is kattar corrupt! pic.twitter.com/eYyrqI9OKS — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 19, 2023

CBI accepts Sisodia's request

According to sources, Manish Sisodia has written a letter to the probe agency on Sunday morning to defer the quizzing round. While addressing a press meeting, Manish Sisodia said, "Because it is the last week of February, it is a very crucial time for me as Delhi’s annual budget is being prepared. It is in the last stages. I have requested time till the end of February so that the budget is finalised."

"After that, either at the end of February or after that, whenever they seem fit, I will answer all their questions related to the excise policy and will make the matter clear,” he added. According to officials, the probe agency has accepted his request and a fresh summon in the Delhi liquor case will be issued soon to him soon.