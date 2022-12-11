BJP Tally In Gujarat Assembly Set To Increase Ahead Of Swearing-in On Dec 12: SCOOP

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a historic mandate in the Gujarat Assembly winning 156 out of 182 seats on December 8. Four days later, the party is on its way to further increase its tally in the state legislature. This is because at least three Independents are likely to join the BJP. If this goes through, the party will have 159 seats in the Assembly, over 87% of the House.

Three independent MLAs joining BJP

Three independent MLAs, Dharmendrasingh Vaghela from Vaghodiya, Dhawal Singh from Bayad, and Mavji Desai from Dhanera have reportedly extended support to the BJP. All three MLAs were with the BJP but contested as independents after the party denied them tickets.

Dharmendrasinh Vaghela told the media, “My support is only for the Bharatiya Janata Party. I was already with the Bharatiya Janata Party.” While hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said they work day and night and worry about the country, and he will work with them.

Vaghela added that he had spoken to BJP state president CR Patil on the day of the result itself and communicated to him that he will support the party.

AAP MLAs joining BJP?

The Aam Aadmi Party made a dismal showing in the Gujarat Assembly polls winning only five seats. Now, there are reports doing the rounds that even those five MLAs are in talks with the BJP.

BJP's win in Gujarat on Thursday was the biggest-ever seat-share pulled off by a party in the state since Independence.