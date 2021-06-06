'BJP Tasks Morchas To Take Centre's Schemes To Masses, Train 1L Health Workers': JP Nadda

On Sunday, BJP National President JP Nadda asked the party's ST Morcha and Mahila Morcha to reach out to people with the Central government's schemes of Jan Dhan and Nutrition for Women and Children. The Kisan Morcha has also been entrusted with the task of training farmers for Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), informed BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh. One lakh people will also be trained to be health volunteers in view of the increasing need for health workers, added Singh.

"JP Nadda Ji had a meeting with National General Secretaries and Morcha Chiefs. 'Sewa hi Sangathan' review was done in the meeting. We reached out to 1,80,000 villages and 50,000 urban wards during this programme. 80,000 blood donations were conducted, distribution of face masks, oximeters, thermometers and fodder for animals were also distributed," Singh told ANI.

JP Nadda on Saturday chaired a key meeting of the party's general secretaries to take stock of the relief work done by party workers in wake of the second wave of COVID, sources said.

'Sewa hi Sangathan'

Arun Singh further informed that under the Sewa program, which has been ongoing since April-- a total of 5,800 video conferences and blood donation camps were held and 1.26 lakh face covers were distributed. Food was also delivered to COVID-affected families. The BJP national general secretary also said that under the program, a total of four lakh elderly people who required medication were also served.

'1 lakh health volunteers to be trained': Bhupendra Yadav

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupendra Yadav said: "National General Secretaries meeting reviewed the work done during Covid outbreak and we presented this report in the meeting. In view of the increasing need for volunteers, it was decided to train one lakh health volunteers who at the end of training would know the medical know-how and also operate ventilators."

बैठक में कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा किया गया सेवा ही संगठन का विस्तृत रिपोर्ट अध्यक्ष के सामने रखा गया। अब दूसरी लहर कम हो गई है तो पार्टी ने तय किया है कि देश में 1लाख से ज़्यादा पार्टी हेल्थ वालंटियर तैयार करने के अभियान को चलाएगी: BJP अध्यक्ष के साथ बैठक करने के बाद भूपेंद्र यादव,BJP pic.twitter.com/2TsgIwglCc — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 6, 2021

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the BJP leader said that party state executive and morcha meetings will be organised via video conferencing. Yadav said that the party also discussed and reviewed Assembly poll results and further slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

"BJP has been strengthened in West Bengal. Bengal post-poll violence is the doing of TMC. Even today we get frequent news of political violence in the state. Women are being insulted and TMC leaders are denying supplies, it was all condemned in the meeting," Yadav said.

The BJP MP further assured that they stood with the people of Bengal and their intention is to strengthen the democracy and federalism in the country.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)