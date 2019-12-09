'It Was Murder': BJP Accuses Kejriwal Govt Over Delhi Fire, Seeks Rs 1 Cr For Each Victim

BJP MP and party's chief in Delhi Manoj Tiwari on Monday in a press conference slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government over the massive fire that broke out in Anaj Mandi area of the national capital on Sunday. Making a big statement, he alleged that the owner of the building is an Aam Aadmi Party worker. He also said that the councillor and MLA from that area are from AAP and everything was happening under their rule.

Departments under state govt are 'sleeping'

Manoj Tiwari said, "Rehan, owner of the floor (where a fire broke out yesterday in Delhi's Anaj Mandi) is said to be an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker. The Councilor and the MLA of that area are from AAP. The incoming information suggests that everything was happening under their protection." He added that the electricity department, labour department which comes under the state government did not care to inspect the places and said that these departments are "sleeping". "I want to tell an important thing to all of you. That building was put under redevelopment but for the past two years, no progress was made in this," said Tiwari.

'It was a murder'

Further slamming the AAP government, Manoj Tiwari said, "Kejriwal government should answer the people of Delhi that where was the bike ambulance which he promised? As soon as the incident happened, they started accusing others. The BJP has come to the conclusion that the 43 lives were which were lost were not because of an accident, it was a murder. The BJP demands that those who found responsible should be charged with murder. The party also demands that the government should provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased instead of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 10 lakh instead of Rs 1 lakh to the injured"

Tragedy in Delhi's Anaj Mandi

On Sunday, Delhi Police stated that a major fire broke out at Anaj Mandi in Delhi in the wee hours of Sunday morning, at around 5:20 am, killing 43 people. While over 60 people were rescued, police sources stated that most victims lost consciousness due to rising Carbon Monoxide. Over 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. All victims who have been rescued by fire personnel have been shifted to LNJP and Lady Hardinge Hospitals. Initial probe points towards short circuit as the cause of the fire, report sources. The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry and Rs 10 lakh assistance to the kin of the deceased. The PMO and the BJP have also ordered ex-gratia compensation over the tragedy.

