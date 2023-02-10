BJP Telangana Prez Sparks Controversy, Says Will Demolish Dome Of Newly Build Secretariat

The state of Telangana is witnessing another faceoff between ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the newly built state secretariat, slated to be inaugurated by the state Chief Minister K Chandra Shekhar Rao on his birthday, February 17.



As per reports, BJP State President, Bandi Sanjay Kumar has made a controversial remark by saying that if his party voted to power in the upcoming state assembly polls, they will demolish the dome of the newly built secretariat, which reflects the culture of Nizam rule.

Telangana to see assembly polls by the end of this year

BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay Kumar has stated that their government will demolish the dome and come up with something which reflects Telangana culture.



This controversial statement from the state BJP chief has come up, when CM of the state, K Chandra Shekhar Rao is set to inaugurate the newly built state secretariat in a grand event on February 17, which is likely witness the presence of Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand among others.

Hyderabad | If we are voted to power, we will destroy the cultural symbols of the Nizam in Telangana, including the domes of the newly-built Secretariat. We shall make suitable changes (to domes) that reflect the Indian and Telangana culture: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay pic.twitter.com/YlIAHynySI — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023



Notably, Telangana is going to see assembly polls by the end of this year and with newly sparked controversy the battle for assembly polls appears to be intensifying day by day.



According to the state BJP leaders, the party is very specific about India's heritage and culture and doesn't want to bow down in front of Mughal or British heritage that is left behind.



Meanwhile, the ruling party is hitting out at the state president for his latest remark. BRS Ravula Sridhar Reddy has said that this is the most irresponsible statement to have been made by the state BJP president.



He demanded action against Kumar from the BJP central leadership for making such statements alleging that Bandi Sanjay Kumar is notorious for making such statements in the past too. Reddy accused BJP of stooping down to any level to gain power.